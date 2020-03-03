Comments
Morning!
Raincoats & umbrellas are good choices today. You might not need it out the the door this morning, as some of the onset of the showers are delayed, but expect a few stronger bouts this afternoon as waves of low pressure pass the tri-state. We’re not expecting a whole lot of rain, but the downpours could be heavy, even though brief.
Temps are mild enough, pushing 60°, so there is a little perk. Wednesday & Thursday are trending brighter & drier, but expect some gusty winds to emerge from the NW Wednesday afternoon. Have a good one! Check back in soon. G