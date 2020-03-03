Comments
NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, Suffolk County lawmakers are calling on the Veterans Administration to hire a female gynecologist at the VA Medical Center in Northport.
Advocates say some female veterans have experienced sexual trauma and are not comfortable with a male doctor.
“We just feel like providing them with a safe and comfortable environment for their most personal of health care is important,” Navy veteran Cathie Norton Doherty said.
“The simplest fix to this problem is to provide our female veterans with access to a female gynecologist. The least we can do for our female veterans is provide them access to the health care they deserve,” Suffolk County Legislator Susan Berland said.
The Veterans Administration says it is prohibited from making hiring decisions based on gender.
A spokesperson says if a patient wants to see a female doctor, they will help find a physician that is out of network.