Comments
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, a fired school superintendent wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case.
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, a fired school superintendent wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case.
Shimon Waronker was fired as Hempstead School District superintendent in 2018 amid allegations of misconduct.
He claims his First Amendment right to free speech was violated, however, and he was pushed out for reporting alleged corruption in the district.
A spokesperson for Hempstead schools says the district is confident it will prevail if the Supreme Court decides to hear the case.