



– A student at Yeshiva University in Washington Heights has tested positive for coronavirus , prompting closure of Wilf Campus.

The confirmation raises the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state to three. One is a health care worker who recently returned from Iran, another is a 50-year-old man from New Rochelle, and the third is his son, a Yeshiva University student.

Tuesday, officials said the infected attorney from New Rochelle’s family was also being tested, including his son the Yeshiva University student and a daughter who attended the SAR High School in the Bronx.

SAR High School in Riverdale closed Tuesday and did not respond to requests for comment.

The news comes after hundreds of people may have been exposed to coronavirus in Westchester County and were told to self-quarantine themselves, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis

The New Rochelle man works as an attorney at Lewis and Garbuz, P.C. in Manhattan. He’s a member of Young Israel of New Rochelle. Five hundred to 700 people who attended services there must quarantine themselves at home.

The infected man, believed to have gotten coronavirus through “community transfer,” was in severe condition on Wednesday morning and is the first person in the New York area to be hospitalized due to the disease.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus is rising in Washington State. Nine people are now confirmed dead there.

The quarantine order is massively disruptive for the faith community in New Rochelle’s north end. New York ordered Young Israel to halt all services, and people who worshiped there on Saturday Feb. 22 or attended a bat mitzvah and/or a funeral there on Feb. 23 must self-quarantine until March 8.

The synagogue is now at the center of concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus.

“We have a case in Westchester. A 50-year-old gentleman who did not travel to any of the places that are on the watch list,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday. “He did travel to Miami, but that is not a place that we have known that there’s any cluster of coronavirus.”

What first presented as a straightforward respiratory condition did not improve. He sought treatment at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville on Feb. 27 and then was transferred to New York Presbyterian-Columbia, where the coronavirus diagnosis was confirmed. He’s in serious condition.

“Our community has demonstrated great maturity and calm and great resiliency,” said New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson on CBSN New York Wednesday morning. “That’s particularly true of the faith community of Young Israel of New Rochelle who are bearing the heaviest burden. I’m just really enormously impressed by how people have come together in the spirit of mutual support.”

Bramson says he’s been in contact with several state and local health officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as well as leaders at Young Israel.

“This is a fast-moving situation that changes from hour-to-hour,” he said. “Logic tells us that it’s highly likely that there will be other instances of coronavirus. Simply the number of people who have had potential exposure leads us to that conclusion. It’s possible additional directives will follow as a consequence.”

“The family of the individual being treated in New York City, right now that family is quarantined in their home,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

As word began to spread in New Rochelle Tuesday morning about exposure in the Jewish community, the Beth-El synagogue preschool closed as a precaution.

“My daughter-in-law is pregnant, so we’re a little bit concerned. My grandchild goes to Beth-El that was closed today,” said Westchester resident Linda Negrin. “You know, we’re concerned, but we’re not panicking.”

The governor said the patient has an underlying respiratory condition and is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

“NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center is treating a confirmed case of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient was transferred from NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital,” NewYork-Presbyterian added in a statement of its own. “We have been planning and preparing for this situation, and are following rigorous, CDC-recommended isolation procedures for the health and safety of all of our patients, employees, medical staff, and visitors.

“You’re going to see a continued spreading,” said Cuomo. “That spreading is inevitable.”

The Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains is also closed out of an abundance of caution. No one there is believed to have the virus, but administrators said they needed a day to assess the situation.

Containment is top of mind after the first case in New York was announced Monday.

A 39-year-old health care worker tested positive after returning from Iran with her husband, who’s also expected to have the virus.

They’re isolated in the Manhattan apartment with mild symptoms, as authorities work to track down people on their flight and the driver who took them home.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers are cleaning subways, buses and stations to contain the coronavirus in the city.

Transit officials say new protocols will ensure the entire fleet is disinfected every 72 hours.

Additionally, the governor signed a $40 million emergency management authorization for coronavirus response.