



— It’s almost time to start looking for summer jobs. Downtown Alliance has a dream job for you if you have the skills to deliver.

How would you like to live in downtown Manhattan, rent free, for the summer job of a lifetime?

The Downtown Alliance is looking to hire an explorer in chief who will get paid to show the beauty of lower Manhattan through their eyes, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Wednesday.

So do you have what it takes?

All you have to do is submit a 60-second video showing your on-camera chops, your ability to explore, show and tell, and visually story-tell the beauty of downtown. The videos don’t have to be fancy, just full of feeling and something applicants can shoot, themselves, on a webcam or iPhone.

The winner will live 100% rent free from June 1-Aug. 30 in an apartment off Wall Street, and get paid $4,500 a month for their work.

“We wanted to showcase the neighborhood. This seemed like fun way for us to do it,” Downtown Alliance president Jessica Lapin said. “We’ve worked with influencers in the past, but this is taking it to the next level, and really giving somebody the opportunity to spend a whole summer here and have some fun.”

When asked what kinds of things She envisions this person doing, Lapin said, “Well, we have the bucket list attractions that we’re most known for, like the Statue of Liberty and One World, but what we hope they will do is discover some of the hidden gems that we love. And, we’ll point them in certain directions. But the restaurants, the Michelin Star restaurants to great food carts; the shops, again, from the mom and pops to the really special high-end places, there is a lot here and you can literally get lost in some of our cobblestone alleyways, and we hope that they will.”

Applicants must be 21 and older, but they can be from anywhere in the country or the world if they have the legal right to work in New York City. The deadline for video submissions is March 15. For more information on how to apply, please click here.

“In New York, that’s probably the highest paid job is living rent free,” said Arlene Babka of Monmouth, N.J.

“Honestly, I don’t know who wouldn’t be down for that job. It sounds like a dream job,” added Jacob Whitehead of the Upper East Side. “I think showing the hot spots that people don’t know about, like cool street eats, cheap places to get food, things that, tourists would like.”

The three finalists will be flown to New York City for the final face-off, all expenses paid.