NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will undergo surgery Wednesday to remove a tumor.
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver will serve as acting governor until further notice.
Last month the governor announced he has a tumor on his left kidney.
The 62-year-old won’t know if it is cancerous until the morning surgery at an undisclosed New York City hospital.
Murphy said his prognosis is very good and that he was grateful to his doctors for detecting the tumor early.
