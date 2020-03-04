Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 51-year-old woman says several masked men tried to break into her Queens home.
It happened Monday near 83rd Street and 159th Avenue in Howard Beach.
Surveillance video shows three men getting out of a car and walking toward the home.
From another camera, you see the men try to open the front door of the house before trying to get in through a back door and window.
They were not able to get inside. The woman was home at the time of the incident. She was not hurt.
Police are looking for the suspects.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.