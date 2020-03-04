Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see sun mixing with clouds the remainder of the afternoon, but it will stay dry. Outside of that, expect blustery conditions with highs in the mid-50s.
It will cloud up this evening followed by a passing shower or two. We’ll then see clearing overnight with wind chills dipping to around 30°.
Tomorrow will be a sunny- to partly-cloudy day, so a nice one overall. Expect highs in the low 50s.
Friday’s our next chance of showers with perhaps a little wintry weather north and west. Highs that day will return to the 40s