By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Some wintertime severe weather rolled through the area dampening streets and ushering in a stiff wind. We can expect winds gusting to 35 mph. Yikes!
You do NOT need the umbrellas today but there is the slightest chance to dodge a few drops as the last little bit of precipitation follows through. Cold enough for a few flakes north and west.
Today’s highs: 53-57 degrees. We cool down tonight into the 30s, and a great day awaits us Thursday — sunny and 52 degrees.
Have a good one!