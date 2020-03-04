CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Stories


By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Some wintertime severe weather rolled through the area dampening streets and ushering in a stiff wind. We can expect winds gusting to 35 mph. Yikes!

You do NOT need the umbrellas today but there is the slightest chance to dodge a few drops as the last little bit of precipitation follows through. Cold enough for a few flakes north and west.

Today’s highs: 53-57 degrees. We cool down tonight into the 30s, and a great day awaits us Thursday — sunny and 52 degrees.

(Credit: CBS2)

Have a good one!

Comments

Leave a Reply