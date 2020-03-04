



— The suspected gunman accused of opening fire on NYPD officers in the Bronx last month faced a judge on Wednesday on attempted murder charges.

He is accused of wounding two officers during a weekend rampage.

At the previous court appearance for accused cop-shooter Robert Williams, he was described as smiling, even grinning, but not Wednesday. He was arraigned on 11 counts of attempted murder in the first degree, 12 counts of attempted murder in the second degree, 11 counts of attempted aggravated assault upon an officer, and more, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

Dozens of officers we’re on hand in a show of solidarity as the 45-year-old said but two words to the charges in what was a brief court appearance.

“Not guilty,” Williams said.

On Feb. 8, Williams allegedly fired shots into a marked NYPD van near the corner of Simpson and Fox streets in the Bronx. An officer inside was wounded in the neck and chin.

Less than 12 hours later, police say he opened fire at the 41st Precinct station house. Much of the incident was caught on security camera footage from several angles, as a lieutenant was shot in the upper left arm.

Williams allegedly ran out of ammo and surrendered.

“We’re grateful that this judge took that indictment seriously and continued remand for the perp that tried to kill two New York City police officers,” Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said.

“Fortunately, this mission to massacre police officers failed,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Williams will also face weapons possession charges and resisting arrest.

