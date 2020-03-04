Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of shooting two police officers in the Bronx will return to court.
Officials charged 45-year-old ex-con Robert Williams with attempted murder.
Investigators say last month he opened fire on two police officers inside their patrol van in Hunts Point.
Officer Paul Stroffolino was hit in the chin and neck.
He was treated and released from Lincoln Hospital.
About 12 hours after the first attack, police say Williams walked into the 41st Precinct and fired multiple rounds at officers until his gun jammed.
About a dozen officers rushed in to take him down.
