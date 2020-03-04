



— Two New Jersey juveniles are now facing assault charges for taking part in the so-called “ Skull Breaker Challenge .”

The challenge was made popular on the social media app TikTok and has led to several serious injuries nationwide.

The name “skull breaker” is actually appropriate. Many victims hit the backs of their heads thanks to a prank that seems to have some middle schoolers fascinated.

It’s really a dangerous stunt that’s sending kids to the hospital, like 12-year-old Parker Smith.

“It looks just like kids jumping, so you don’t know what’s going to happen until the aftermath,” mother Terri Smith said.

The victims think they’re learning a dance. Instead, when they jump, two people kick their legs out from under them, causing them to fall and hit their heads.

In Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Marc Shenker’s 13-year-old son was a victim.

“He subsequently fell, hit his head and suffered a concussion and a seizure as a result of the fall,” he said.

In the Shenker case, the two students who pulled the prank are facing assault charges.

The acting Camden County prosecutor wants to send a message, and since most kids who use TikTok are middle schoolers, parents need to be warned.

“It’s really important that parents and teachers are explaining to kids that this is actually an assault. It’s a form of cyber-bullying and it absolutely has to stop,” child psychiatrist Dr. Jodi Gold said.

Parker didn’t break his skull but did break both bones in his wrists.

“He didn’t really know what TikTok was so he was not prepared and had no idea what was happening,” Smith said.

Parker is still struggling to get better, and Shenker’s son is still recovering from his concussion.

The two minors who pulled the prank on Shenker’s son have been charged with third-degree aggravated assault.

“I think it’s a shame that it came to that, but it is what it is. Hopefully this will have taught them a really serious lesson and they won’t get themselves into trouble again,” Shenker said.

TikTok says it removes challenge videos from its site and its community guidelines do not allow content that encourages or promotes dangerous challenges.