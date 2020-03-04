



— A long review of Child Protective Services in Suffolk County is complete and on Wednesday the results were unveiled.

The county is under scrutiny following the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, who froze to death in his father’s garage, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

The tragedy unearthed a shocking litany of missed cues and overlooked red flags. There had been reports from school nurses, and other educators, calls to hotlines, and suspected child abuse for years.

So what went wrong?

County Executive Steve Bellone revealed the results of two month-long reviews both internal and external, and six proposed new laws to better protect children and beef up CPS. Among them: the escalation process will be enhanced. That means when CPS receives three reports from a school nurse, psychologist, or social worker, the case must be reviewed by a supervisor.

Caseloads will be reduced to 12 cases per month, and a specialized unit with special training for case workers will be created to deal specifically with children with spectrum or other developmental disabilities.

Valva was autistic and educators had been reporting he was coming to school hungry, bruised, and wearing urine-soaked clothing.

“The most important finding of the task force is that this system is just not set up to effectively protect kids on the autism spectrum or other kids with developmental disabilities. Once these reforms are adopted and fully implemented CPS will never operate the same way again,” Bellone said. “And that is appropriate, because what happened to Thomas Valva can never happen again.”

The bills, dubbed the Child Protective Services Transformation Act, are designed to improve oversight so children like Valva cannot fall through the cracks.

Are they enough? Some critics are already saying they duplicate safeguards already in place and need to go much further.