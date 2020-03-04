



From a ghostly pub crawl to an afternoon of classical music, there’s plenty to enjoy in New York City this upcoming weekend.

Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

West Village Ghost Pub Crawl

From the event description:

Drink in the haunted bars, taverns and inns of the bohemian West Village on Urban Village Tours’ West Village Ghost Pub Crawl. Enjoy a free drink, courtesy of a rather famous Welsh poet who still haunts his favorite literary landmark.

When: Friday, March 6, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Meet in front of the Doughboy statue, Abingdon Square Park

Admission: $74

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Boozy Brunch in Central Park

From the event description:

Visit three bars and regale in style, as we explore the southern and midsections of the world’s most famous park.

When: Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Meet at the William T. Sherman statue, Grand Army Plaza

Admission: $74

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daddy Daughter Dance Class

From the event description:

Calling all dads, uncles, brothers and grandpas! Bring your favorite little lady to our ballet/hip-hop combo class!

When: Saturday, March 7, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Queens Dance Project, 214-26 41st Ave., Suite 105, Bayside

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Science Exclamation Point

From the event description:

In this long-running monthly show, two short, entrancing science lectures inspire sets of hilarious, never-to-be-seen-again improv comedy.

When: Saturday, March 7, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.

Admission: $12 (General Admission); $15 (Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘Bach to the Future’

From the event description:

An afternoon of four-hand compositions.

When: Sunday, March 8, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Saint John’s in the Village, 218 W. 11th St.

Admission: $10 (Student); $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

