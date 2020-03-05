



Two more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Thursday morning.

The new cases announced Thursday include a man in his 40s and woman in her 80s. Both are hospitalized in the ICU, de Blasio said.

“Neither patient has a connection to travel nor any of the other local individuals diagnosed with COVID-19,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “We are going to see more cases like this as community transmission becomes more common. We want New Yorkers to be prepared and vigilant, not alarmed.”

“To ensure we are able to test as many people as possible, we urgently need the CDC to increase our supply of COVID-19 test kits and expedite the approval of any testing approaches developed by private companies,” de Blasio wrote. “Our single greatest challenge is the lack of fast federal action to increase testing capacity — without that, we cannot beat this epidemic back.”

Most of the previously diagnosed cases in New York are linked to an attorney from New Rochelle who worked in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. That man’s wife, son and daughter had all tested positive for the virus, as well as his neighbor who drove him to the hospital, his friend, and his friend’s wife and their children.

Disease detectives in New York City were testing the man’s work colleagues and a roommate and friend of his son, who’s a student at Yeshiva University in Washington Heights. Additionally, a New York City public school teacher who recently returned from Italy was also undergoing testing.

“We are taking the same decisive steps in every case to shut transmission down: isolate and test each suspected case, trace close contacts, and isolate and test them as well,” de Blasio said of the new cases.

Another patient is presumed to have tested positive in New Jersey. That case is awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 80% of people who get the virus will “self resolve,” and the remaining 20% may need medical intervention. The lethality rate of coronavirus, he said, was around 1.4%, roughly double the flu rate.

“We have an epidemic caused by coronavirus. But we have a pandemic that is caused by fear,” Cuomo said. “If you understand the facts, there is no reason for undue anxiety… there are going to be dozens and dozens and dozens of people. And the more people you test, the more people you’re going to find.”

“For the people that have tested positive for coronavirus that you have asked to self-quarantine, how is that being policed?” asked CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

“That is a mandatory quarantine situation,” Cuomo said.

“So that’s basically on the honor system?” Sanchez asked.

“No, no, no. That is policed. That is monitored and that is policed. We check on those people and make sure they are doing it,” Cuomo said.

The Westchester County Health Department says its staff is coordinating with the state to make sure people infected don’t violate the mandatory quarantine.

“We do reach out to people it depends on their situation and what we’ve asked them to do. We may be calling or Skyping them. It depends on the level of security that’s required,” said Westchester County Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler.

The positive test results have prompted closures of some schools, synagogues and more out of an abundance of caution.

