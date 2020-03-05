Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man walking his dog was struck and killed by a car in Brooklyn on Thursday.
It happened just after 7 p.m. in Bay Ridge.
Police say a 19-year-old male driver struck and killed the 66-year-old victim near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 101st Street.
Right now, the driver is not facing charges.
Investigators have not released the identities of either man but say they both lived in the area.