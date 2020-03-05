NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disturbing subway incident sparked by fear of the coronavirus was captured on video.
A passenger can be seen picking up what looks like a cleaning bottle and spraying it in the direction of an Asian man.
There's not a single confirmed case of an Asian infected in NYC. Stop discriminating cause the virus definitely doesn't. #racist #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Wt1NPOuQdy
— Celia Au (@ItsCeliaAu) March 4, 2020
Asian American community leaders say such behavior just makes matters worse.
“A lot of the Asian American community, we are New Yorkers,” said Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation. “These attacks, these racist comments do not help the situation.”
The coronavirus is in countries all over the world. The discrimination against Asian New Yorkers has to stop. NOW.
Treat each other with respect. We are all in this together. https://t.co/bh46t1fkO3
— Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) March 4, 2020
City Comptroller Scott Stringer responded to the video on Twitter, saying, “The coronavirus is in countries all over the world. The discrimination against Asian New Yorkers has to stop. NOW.”