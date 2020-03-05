Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Harvey Weinstein will likely stay at Bellevue Hospital until his sentencing next week, his lawyers tell CBS2’s Alice Gainer.
Last month, jurors found Weinstein guilty of third degree rape and first degree criminal sexual act. He was cleared of the more serious charges of first degree rape and predatory sexual assault.
While on his way to Rikers Island, the 67-year-old complained of chest pain and was diverted to Bellevue.
He faces up to 29 years in prison at his sentencing hearing next Wednesday.