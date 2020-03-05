



— Federal investigators found a loaded gun inside the same Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself last summer.

The gun was found following a week-long lockdown after officials heard a gun was smuggled in. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports they found it and a sizable amount of contraband.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center has housed high-profile inmates, including Michael Avenatti and Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s supposed to be one of the most secure in America, but now the Federal Bureau of Prisons is investigating guard misconduct.

A lockdown over the past week led officials to discover a loaded gun in a housing unit and contraband, including cell phones, narcotics and homemade weapons.

Investigators are continuing to search the jail as federal prosecutors try to determine how it all entered the facility.

The Bureau of Prisons released the following statement:

“On Thursday February 27th, the Bureau of Prisons received critical information that a firearm may have been introduced into the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) New York, New York. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) immediately placed the facility on modified operations status in order to protect the public, staff, and inmates until a comprehensive search could be completed. “Over the past week, as a result of the security procedures and protocols put in place, the BOP investigative teams recovered numerous contraband items to include cell phones, narcotics and home-made weapons. All of these items pose a significant threat to the safety and security of the facility as well as the public. “On Thursday March 5th, BOP staff located a loaded firearm in one of the housing units. The facility will continue to remain on modified operations status to finalize searches in all areas of the facility. “The BOP provided an update to the Office of Inspector General and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The BOP is committed to the safety of staff, inmates and the public while continuing to ensure that those responsible for misconduct and criminal activity are held accountable.”

The Federal Defenders of New York says inmates cannot meet with their lawyers and are allegedly being denied showers and given cold meals.

Feds tell the Associated Press there is a periodic shower rotation and all inmates have access to medical care.

The Bureau of Prisons has notified the FBI and the Justice Department about the security breach.

The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to comment.