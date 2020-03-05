Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning, prompting a large police response.
The shooting took place at 163rd Street between Amsterdam and Edgecombe Avenues, according to police.
One man was said to be firing at responding officers from inside the second floor of 444 West 163rd Street. No police were injured in the shootout.
However, one civilian was shot in the head in the incident. He is said to be in serious condition at Harlem Hospital.
Witnesses told CBS2’s Jessica Moore police have up to three people in custody.
Police had blocked traffic from 180th Street – 155th Street on Amsterdam Avenue during the height of the incident.
