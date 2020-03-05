



Beyond Sushi

— Interested in trying some new vegan-friendly spots in New York City? You’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for vegan food.

1429 Third Ave., Upper East Side

Vegan sushi concept Beyond Sushi has expanded to the Upper East Side, serving a 100% plant-based and kosher menu.

Founded in 2012 by chef Guy Vaknin, Beyond Sushi now has seven locations across Manhattan, including its flagship restaurant on 37th Street. Stop by this new outpost to sample the comprehensive menu of Japanese- and Israeli-inspired vegan dishes, such as dumplings with smoked seitan and mushrooms, coconut curry soup, the Spicy Mang “sushi” roll with black rice and toasted cayenne sauce, kebabs made with plant-based kofta, and shareables like dips, sliders and cashew cheese boards.

Yelp users are excited about this new location of Beyond Sushi, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on the site.

Beyond Sushi is open from 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon–10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Little Beet

5 Hanover Square, Financial District

Head down to the Financial District and you’ll find the latest NYC location of The Little Beet.

This healthy, fast-casual mini chain — which has restaurants in the New York City area, as well as in Washington, D.C. and Miami — offers build-your-own salads and grain bowls topped with veggies and your choice of protein, including veggie-friendly options like barbecue jackfruit, baked beet falafel, sweet and spicy tofu and sesame-crusted avocado. This location also offers breakfast fare, like quinoa oatmeal, avocado toast and more.

Yelp users are still warming up to The Little Beet, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Marilyn M., who was one of the first users to visit The Little Beet on Feb. 4, wrote, “Clean place, fresh delicious food, and friendly associates. Thanks for an amazing vegan lunch!”

The Little Beet is open from 7:30–10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and noon–8 p.m. on weekends.

Angel Indian Restaurant

7414 37th Road, Jackson Heights

Opened by a former employee of Adda in Long Island City, Angel Indian Restaurant offers a full menu of meat-free northern Indian fare for dine-in, delivery and takeout. Check out the chef’s special dum biryani, a vegetarian version of Adda’s signature rice dish. Last fall, Eater New York called the new eatery, “one wonderful restaurant, with a menu of unfailingly flavorful and pungent dishes that provide a thumbnail of vegetarian northern Indian cooking.”

Angel Indian Restaurant’s current rating of five stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Samira K., who reviewed the restaurant on Feb. 5, wrote, “The flavor in everything is amazing.”

Lyn L. noted, “The chef is an artist.”

Angel Indian Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.