By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! The showers from late last night are long gone and we’re waking up to mostly clear skies. It’s a chilly start with temps in the 30s for the ‘burbs to around 40 in NYC. A brisk NW breeze is making it feel closer to 30 at times.
Expect plenty of sunshine today with a few more passing clouds from time to time. Highs will also be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, in the lower 50s.
Clouds build tonight ahead of showers returning for Friday. Some wintry weather is possible for the higher elevations N&W and, depending on timing of cold air on the backside, everyone may see some wet flakes to end on Friday night.
As of now, it looks to clear out by Saturday morning with the return of sun for the weekend.