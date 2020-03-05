CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! The showers from late last night are long gone and we’re waking up to mostly clear skies. It’s a chilly start with temps in the 30s for the ‘burbs to around 40 in NYC. A brisk NW breeze is making it feel closer to 30 at times.

Expect plenty of sunshine today with a few more passing clouds from time to time. Highs will also be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, in the lower 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds build tonight ahead of showers returning for Friday. Some wintry weather is possible for the higher elevations N&W and, depending on timing of cold air on the backside, everyone may see some wet flakes to end on Friday night.

(Credit: CBS2)

As of now, it looks to clear out by Saturday morning with the return of sun for the weekend.

