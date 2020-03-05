Comments
Much like yesterday, sunshine will dominate right through sunset. With a slightly cooler air mass in place though, temperatures will be down a tick, but we’ll still warm to about 52°.
We’re looking at clear to partly cloudy skies tonight as high pressure slowly breaks down. Expect temperatures to dip into the upper 30s and low 40s once again.
Tomorrow will start off with some breaks overhead, but it will become cloudy by the afternoon. Then some showers will spread into the area, but they should wind down through the evening.
As for Saturday, expect sunshine, blustery conditions and highs only in the mid to upper 40s.