



– There are now two presumptive cases of the coronavirus in the Garden State.

Both of them are in northern New Jersey.

New Jersey’s Acting Governor Sheila Oliver spoke about the virus as Gov. Phil Murphy continues to recover from surgery.

Watch: Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver, NJ Officials On Coronavirus In NJ

The first patient is a health care worker in his 30s who has an apartment in Fort Lee. That man spent most of his time in New York City. As for the second patient, that person is being treated at Englewood Hospital.

State health officials say they expect to see more cases of the virus.

“This case does not come as a surprise,” Oliver said.

In fact, New Jersey health official had been preparing well ahead of time for the arrival of the coronavirus, having seen confirmed cases in neighboring New York.

“While we are still investigating the patient’s possible source of exposure to the virus that caused COVID-19, at this time we do not have information linking this patient to the Westchester COVID-19 cases,” said acting Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Watch: Fort Lee Officials Discuss Coronavirus Case

Persichilli says the state has tested 13 people so far, 11 of those tests came back negative, while eight residents are being monitored. The two confirmed tests will be review by the CDC.

“Most New Jersey residents still are at very low risk at contracting COVID-19,” Persichilli said.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

For now, not much is known about the second patient with the virus other than the fact that person is being treated at Englewood Hospital. Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich says the case involves a man in his early 30s. He lives in New York City and has a second home in Fort Lee.

“While this individual was in Fort Lee, there was no known contact with any other individuals,” Sokolich said.

The message from the mayor is to be on alert, and that Fort Lee is open for business. As for Oliver, she says international travel for state employees has been suspended. Domestic travel for state employees even to New York will require approval from the governor’s office.