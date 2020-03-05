Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released a sketch of a man wanted for shooting a pregnant woman in Queens.
The shooting happened back on Jan. 25 in the area of 145th Drive and 181st Street in Springfield Gardens.
Police said the 31-year-old victim was sitting inside her vehicle in her driveway when the suspect walked up and opened fire.
She was shot in both hands and wrists.
Police said the man got into her car and drove off, heading west on 145th Road.
The woman was treated at Jamaica Hospital and later released.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.