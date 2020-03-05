Comments
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Toms River woman faces murder and weapons charges after allegedly using a tape dispenser and shower rod to kill a man.
According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Manchester Township police responded to Frank Stochel’s home on Feb. 24 after a report of an unresponsive male. They found Stochel dead on the floor of his 6th Avenue home.
Police arrested Mary Carbone. According to authorities, 56-year-old Carbone lived with Stochel and allegedly used “several household items” to kill him, including the tape dispenser and shower rod.
“The injuries sustained by Mr. Stochel were consistent with the implementation of these items,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement.
Detectives “combed through a ton of forensic evidence” before arresting Carbone, Billhimer said.