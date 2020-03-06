



– A beloved charter school principal is accused of hitting a second grader with a door.

He’s been arrested on felony assault charges.

The 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in late January. He needed stitches on his forehead, and after weeks of investigating, police believe the principal is to blame.

Jason Epting is not only well known in the Harlem Hebrew Language Academy community, he’s well liked.

“Jason is wonderful. You know, we love Jason. He stood at that door every morning greeting parents, greeting kids. My own daughter had issues with being bullied. He would take care of it right away,” said one parent.

So parents are having a hard time understanding how something like this could happen. Police say Epting saw the second grader, grabbed it, and hit him with it.

Not only was the boy cut, he suffered a concussion.

Epting’s lawyer Martin Druyan says it was not intentional.

“This incident is an accident, an aberration. This has never happened before in his life,” Druyan said.

Druyan in part blames the 7-year-old.

“There’s a good possibility the child contributed to this by running into the door. We don’t know all the facts, and haven’t seen the video,” he said.

Druyan says his client is a devoted educator, a family man, and someone eagerly looking to get back to work.

But for now, Epting is on administrative leave. He was arrested after police were given a video of the incident by officials at the school.