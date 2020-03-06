



The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York continues to grow.

There are now 33 confirmed cases in New York – up 11 from Thursday.

Most of the New York cases are connected to a 50-year-old attorney from New Rochelle who works in Manhattan, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“All of the [11] new cases are connected to the Westchester case,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo again reiterated he is not surprised by the increasing number, saying it is inevitable the numbers will grow as more testing is done.

“The number has to go up. The number can’t go down. The number has to go up, because we are testing people. Because we want to find people who are testing positive, that’s how you contain it,” Cuomo said.

“I’m urging reality. I’m urging a factual response as opposed to an emotional response. I’m urging people understand the information and not the hype. We have more people in this country dying from the flu than we have dying from the coronavirus,” Cuomo said.

Watch: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Update On Coronavirus In New York

Cuomo again reiterated 80% of those infected will self-resolve, 20% may get ill and may require hospitalization, and it is most problematic for senior citizens, people with underlying conditions or compromised immune systems.

Cuomo pointed out of the 33 positive cases in New York, only five have required hospitalization, and they are all improving.

“This is like a flu on steroids,” Cuomo said. “If you look at the facts, facts dictate calm.”

There are 4,000 people in precautionary quarantine statewide, Cuomo said, including 2,700 in New York City and 1,000 in Westchester County.

There are 44 people under mandatory quarantine statewide, including nine in New York City, 33 in Westchester and one in Nassau County.

One of the additional cases of coronavirus is a person in New York City.

In a radio interview, Mayor Bill de Blasio said a Manhattan resident in his 50s tested positive.

“He has mild symptoms at this moment. We are testing his family and the disease detectives are following up on his contacts,” de Blasio said.

Two schools in Manhattan have been closed as a precaution. The Spence School sent a letter to parents saying a family is being monitored after a parent was exposed to the virus during recent international travel. The Collegiate School will also be closed because the parent of a middle school student may have been exposed.

Rabbi Reuven Fink, the rabbi of Young Israel of New Rochelle where the attorney at the center of most cases worships, is also among the more than a dozen patients connected to the lawyer. Rabbi Fink also teaches at Yeshiva University.

“Rabbi Reuven Fink, the Rabbi of the Young Israel of New Rochelle, who has been in self-quarantine for being in contact with his congregant who has tested positive has announced to his congregation that he also tested positive with the coronavirus,” the school posted overnight. “Rabbi Fink teaches two undergraduate classes at our Washington Heights campus. We have reached out to his students and recommended as a precautionary measure to self-quarantine until further notice.

Yeshiva University’s Washington Heights and Midtown campuses have been closed for cleaning. They’re expected to reopen Tuesday.

Rabbi Fink wrote an article about being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“A crisis can bring out the best in people. It is bringing out the best in us,” he wrote.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Long Island’s first case was confirmed Thursday in Nassau County.

In a message to students, Uniondale Superintendent Dr. William Lloyd identified the patient as a 42-year-old man from Uniondale. The man is undergoing treatment at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.

WATCH: LI Officials Discuss Keeping First Responders Safe During Coronavirus

“The District has been in close contact with Nassau County and New York State health officials, and we have been told that at the current time, there is no reason to take any additional precautionary or preventative measures that those we already have in place,” Lloyd said in a statement.

Two other patients are presumed to have tested positive in New Jersey. They’re awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As coronavirus concerns build, many worries now center around testing to determine how many are infected. There are questions as to how many test kits are currently available in New York and across the country.

This is especially important since not everyone shows symptoms.

Friday morning, President Donald Trump signed a sweeping spending bill to combat the spread of coronavirus, pumping $8.3 billion into prevention efforts.

“I asked for 2.5 and I got 8.3. I’ll take it,” Trump said.

Money from the bill will also go towards research to produce a vaccine.

It comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration’s admitted a shortfall in the number of coronavirus testing kits that are available.

“We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward,” Pence said.

Congress is investigating the slow rollout of the kits, which are just now reaching labs across the country. There are only 400,000 tests available nationally, and just 1,000 ready for use here in New York.

“We need the CDC to send more test kits because we anticipate we are going to burn through these,” said New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot.

Cuomo outlined testing priorities in New York going forward: