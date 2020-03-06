NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester County rabbi who teaches in Manhattan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced overnight.
Rabbi Reuven Fink is among 17 patients connected to a 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle and 22 statewide.
CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | NY State Health Dept. | NYC Health Dept. | NY Hotline: 1-(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Hotline: 1-(800)-222-1222
The rabbi oversees Young Israel of New Rochelle, where the man worships. He also teaches at Yeshiva University in Washington Heights, where the man’s son attends school.
“Rabbi Reuven Fink, the Rabbi of the Young Israel of New Rochelle, who has been in self-quarantine for being in contact with his congregant who has tested positive has announced to his congregation that he also tested positive with the coronavirus,” the school posted overnight. “Rabbi Fink teaches two undergraduate classes at our Washington Heights campus. We have reached out to his students and recommended as a precautionary measure to self-quarantine until further notice.
— Yeshiva University (@YUNews) March 6, 2020
The university’s Washington Heights and Midtown campuses are closed for cleaning but expected to reopen Tuesday.
Meanwhile, two other private schools will be closed Friday in New York City.
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
- Myths Vs. Truths
- Frequently Asked Questions
- How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Outbreak Could Spark Drug Shortages
- NJ Lab Developing Test To Stop Spread
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The Spence School sent a letter to parents saying a family is being monitored after a parent was exposed to the virus during recent international travel. The school is shut down while the campus is being sanitized.
The Collegiate School will also be closed because the parent of a middle school student may have been exposed.