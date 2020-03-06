NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a group of suspects accused in a violent gang assault and robbery of a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
Investigators believe this was a retaliation attack for another incident that took place earlier. Police have not said what the earlier incident was about.
The brutal assault was caught on camera shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday on Utica Avenue near Sterling Place in Crown Heights.
Suspects in the crowd take turns stomping on her, kicking her, taking her sneakers, phone and debit card.
Watch: Brutal Gang Attack Caught On Video
“For so many kids to jump on one individual, it’s just ridiculous,” said Carlita Gorden, who works at a nearby salon and came to the scene when she heard screaming.
“Her book bag, she was grabbing on her book bag. No shoes, just sitting on the floor with no shoes,” Gorden added. “Then you see the little one holding her sneakers, running away. Come one, it’s sad. We have to do better as a community. We have to do better as people in general. That this little girl could’ve lost her life, it’s really sad.”
OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM
— NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020
The chaos took place right in front of an electronics store owned by Anita Peavy, who says she quickly brought down the gate and went outside, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.
“I didn’t need no trouble. I [was] scared the kids [would] come in here and just go crazy the way they was going crazy out there,” Peavy said. “I have never witnessed nothing like that yet in my life… To see such a small kid just dropping on one kid, it was crazy.”
Peavy – a registered nurse – then went to see if she could help the victim.
“She was bleeding like crazy,” Peavy said. “We just tried to keep her calm and sitting there until the ambulance come.”
The victim is being treated at the hospital for bruising and swelling to her face and body.
Longtime community activist Tony Herbert says the victim is his cousin.
“She’s traumatized right now. She’s in a bit of pain,” he said. “[Her] mom is just devastated right now to think that she sent her daughter to go to school to turn around and hear that she was a victim of an assault in the very city that she spent her life in.”
Police say five suspects turned themselves in Friday. All five are minors.
They’re still looking for the remaining suspects.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams condemned the attack.
Recently, the NYPD assigned more than 300 officers to serve as youth coordinators to crack down on crimes where offenders are younger than 18 years old.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.
Three of them start the attack, and then like animals, 20 more come from all corners. They see one of their own being violent, and they just have to chip in.
Wall off the Dem cities and don’t let anyone in or out. Ever.
And just look at them, all /Vigletoids too, more of Obama’s children at play
Obama has nothing to do with this !
That reference went right over your head, is it cold in that cave?
Well, the left blames Trump for every act of “hate”…….
Looks like barry had many son’s
he calls them his children. that is what he said! actually this shows what 5 decades of a dem vote and their community got them!
More like the rotten violent garbage you right-wingers raise – remember you are the bullies and cowards who seem to love supporting violence against children, nazis and housing babies in cages. Find human souls now, MAGA idiots.
Looks like someone already did… Bend over and touch your toes…
Jussie? Jussie Smollett? Is that you again?
Wow, were you born a moron, or did you recently fall on your head?
Do you use the same questionable verbage when the perps are hispanic? Do you blame President Obama, and not CREATURE trump? Are you part of the problem, and not the solution.
You misspelled “chimp”
There is absolutely no sign of humanity on display here, it’s like a pack of wild hyenas attacking a zebra. What hope is there for any of these kids of ever being decent members of society if this is how they act now?
Nah, just send in Snake Plissken
u mean chimp in
The should publicly lash these boys. 100 lashes with bamboo like in Malaysia
As Nanci Pelosi would say, those are not “animals”, they’re all God’s children.
Yep. Just like oh,THOUSANDS of white lynch mobs, huh?
The media always ignore the race unless the perps are white.
Gang related? No. Not a gang. Just seemingly well dressed “normal” “teens” doing what they do (“teens”)
Kind of proving that Bloomberg was right eh?
Are you sure they were stomping someone? Looked more like a tribal dance from a Nat Geo show.
could all be Obama’s sons
13 do 53🤬
Rhymes with ‘figures’
Feral Primates
Some of these comments kill me….if these kids where white, what you say? “Oh there just letting off some steam?” or “Oh…..little Johnny is good a kid, he would NEVER do something like that.” White folks always have excuses for everything damn thing. Kids can be cruel no matter what color…
So show us all the stories of this happening in Scarsdale, Briarcliff Manor, Armonk etc
… I spy with my little eye… something that begins with N…
ur stupid,
Please share examples with the rest of the class of packs of white kids brutally beating people up. Don’t share movie clips. Don’t share scary anecdotes from the media. Show the footage. Do it. Do it right now.
As Requested here is the video …. i have m \ore. https://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshhzp9ml1oFwdtU1000
umm what theirs only 4 their this is not comparable to the horde
but go ahead post more
Like this one?
https://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshh3T5x5FlD1yHqh7e7
Here’s another (notice it comes from the same site)
https://www.worldstarhiphop.com/videos/video.php?v=wshh38c4o84H29pC7lV2
Friend go with the overall data, not random anecdote. African American males are under 7% of the US population and commit 54% of US murder, 48% of aggravated assaults’ like this, and 73% of shootings of four or more people.
Not even the same thing.
I think you posted the wrong video. That was 4 people in a fight arising from a dispute. It wasn’t a pack of 20 wild animals brutally and joyfully attacking and robbing someone on the street.
No white kids don’t violently beat up other kids. They come shoot up the school and kill as many as they can.
If these kids were white it would be breaking news across the solar system. They aren’t so…”Meh, not news.”
Get real. This is not white tribal behavior. We just had an incident in St. Louis where two cars opened gunfire upon each other on a city street, causing mayhem and the death of an innocent party. None of the folks involved were white, because white people would only be caught dead in that neighborhood.
How come I didn’t hear about this on NPR?
Because they weren’t wearing MAGA hats
“jumped on top of her”
Sounds like a pile on to me
If reported on CNN (riiight…) it would be like this “Animated and progressive young children demonstrate their frustration with the Trump administration not paying enough attention to ethnic minority issues by inventing new pavement stomping dance, as one of them falls over in the middle”
“Teens” means feral children of generational welfare. Why are we supposed to put up with this? Why do we have our tax dollars taken from us (or we go to prison) and have them pay for women to breed, and breed, and breed, for a paycheck? They all neglect their children. Their daughters grow up to breed, and breed, and breed, and their sons wind up out in the streets. And we’re not supposed to talk about it. We’re just supposed to pay for it and look the other way.
Feral negroes. “Teens”?
I see those damn Amish are causing trouble agagin
those are not human beings.
they are literally animals in a pack.
thank you, democrat voters.
Celebrate diversity. All cultures are equal.
AOC Establishment Liberal Socialist leadership just producing an objective or mission
Oh look at all those white Amish kids doing harm
I think I saw some MAGA hats in there
Mayor Fidel and Governor Stalin have blood on their hands. And its only getting worse in the streets. Get a gun, learn how to use it properly and be ready to protect yourself and your family. The police can’t or won’t do it. only YOU can save yourself from being a victim. Wheres Charles Bronson when you need him?
I hope these boys’ moms see their sons on here
They’re probably cheering them on
Dey just say its racism!!
Public housing and Public Education creates a group think, pack animal mentality. Public Apartments should be banned. This is the outcome. When people live in individual homes viruses have less potential to spread. Both the actual and the social behavioral kind of viruses. You don’t see this behavior in rural areas and far less in the suburbs, regardless of race.
Animals, F&#&#^ ANIMALS. They want reparations? They deserve 10 years in jail. Punks.
I grew up in south Chicago in the 1960s, the jungle bunnies were doing the same thing 6 decades ago, nothing has changed.
just some kiddies acting up. I am sure they are very nice in school and at home to grandma. Sorry papa is in jail and can’t be with them.
I’m sitting here fearing for my safety and the safety of my family, as we celebrate diversity.
This was not a “group of teens” at all!! Nor is it funny any longer to say things like “Looks like those Amish kids are acting out again! This was a group of feral punks and we all know what their ethnicity is from the video. It is always the same type of people doing this. It has become so stereotypical and common that even when the news media doesn’t identify these animals ethnicity, we all know who/what did it anyway!!
As best I could tell and count, it looked like 17 o 18 of them attacked this girl, and I don’t care what reason they think they had!! This needs to be stopped, by any means necessary!!!
Media Code words yet again….”Teens”, “Youths”, “Young People” , “Mob”….. ..
this is clearly a problem caused by the ….. (insert snowflake comment here)
CLIMATE CHANGE!!
Predators, need to be dealt with like predators, when a dog, a bear, or other mammal attacks a human we put them down because once they do that and get away with it, they will do it again, and again. What makes you think that any of these predators will not do this again?
They will, and the process will repeat itself all over again. But nobody is going to be held responsible for this because we let our compassion for another human get in the way of our instincts.
Today the victim is the one to blame because she shouldn’t have had those shoes that everyone of these thugs wanted. It’s her fault, not the fault of the jealous animals that beat her. How sick is that. That is pretty sick.
Well, we cannot call ’em s a v a g * s. I used that to describe their behavior and the post was not allowed. See where this is going? Repeat a PC issue enough, it will be adopted.
NlGGERS.
and they will grow up blaming others for discrimination. Even Jessie Jackson crosses the street
clearly, this an oppressed group triggered by the color of the shoes.
I know, I know. So much oppression. Just breaks your heart, doesn’t it?
Teens they said…teens.
Good boys on their way to church.
“Teens”….you knew it before you read it.
All I saw was a bunch of bl@cks kicking and robbing someone on the ground. Do you really think they don’t do the same thing inside the school?
I pray for people that may assault me. I really don’t want to harm anyone, however if assaulted and in fear of my life I will take the assailants down with the assistance of my friends Smith & Wesson. God help the assailants.
I like the line from “The Punisher”
God’s gonna sit this one out
No fathers in the home, so they turn to the street culture.
Yeah, that’s the reason👌🏻
eric holder’s knockout game
Did I see some of those predators wearing fully automatic assault Nikes?
What a zoo. What started it? Looks like some of them came running with no idea what was going on, just to get a stomp or punch in.
What kind of… people do things like that?
not what I would call people.
I couldn’t tell the victims race. But the race of all the predators was quite evident.
Look at her hands. That should answer your question.
“TEENS”
That was just the local high school FFA club on a field trip. (Future Felons of America)
Bloomberg was right the first time.
if he stuck to his convictions, maybe he might still be running for president
Teens?
Congratulations mayor. The crime upsurge in your city is all on you and your idiotic policies towards law enforcement.
You do know this is all by design, right?
The more chaos there is, the more likely people will be to give up their freedom and liberty (chiefly the 2nd Amendment) for security and safety. This is why the left wants more criminals back on the streets via “bail reform.” Criminals are the left’s STORM TROOPERS
Human depravity is ever increasing as is world division. Could we be at the end of days? To learn more, check E Bible Fellowship.
I would read “The Final Act” (available at ipibooks.com) before making any predictions about the end of the world
Who are we to judge their culture?
we live here,we have a duty to keep all people safe from these types of acts.Sanctuary city my ass.
I do hope that was sarcasm
Teens? Let’s call it what it really is. Continually referring to groups of thugs as teens is disingenuous.