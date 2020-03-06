Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Aquarium showed off a new tool it plans to use underwater.
It’s called the ROV, or Remotely Operated Vehicle. The ROV unit is about the size of a small briefcase.
Members of the aquarium’s Seascape Team say they can collect video of underwater animals and track sharks they tag.
“It’s so small that, for the most part for us, the sharks don’t really react to it. It’s small enough that they just kind of see as another fish in the sea, basically, so we can get really close, just sort of monitor their behavior without really influencing their behavior,” said Jake Labelle, an aquarium research program officer.
In the future, researchers hope the ROV can be used to assess the health of sharks that are injured.