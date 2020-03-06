By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Friday! After some breaks of sun this morning, clouds will fill in. It’s a chilly start in the 30s and we’ll climb to a seasonable high in the upper 40s.
Rain moves into the area in the early afternoon and likely continues into the evening, so even though you won’t need it until your ride home, be sure to grab your umbrella before heading out.
Overall, it’s mainly on the light side. As colder air moves in as the system pulls away, there’s a chance we end as some snow showers tonight. Any minor accumulations will be confined to the higher elevations far N&W… and possibly some grassy coatings out on the east end. Not a big deal… just don’t be surprised if you see some flakes flying!
The good news is everything clears out overnight leading to a dry weekend. We’ll wake up Saturday to wind chills in the 20s and only climb to the mid 40s by afternoon with a brisk breeze. It’s short-lived and by Sunday, we’re back into 50s!