Showers and rain will continue to spill into the area this afternoon and linger into the evening. And if things line up just right, some folks across Long Island will see a little snow as our offshore low departs.
Saturday will start off considerably cold with some leftover clouds, but we’ll quickly bounce back in the afternoon with lots of sunshine and 40s. The other feature tomorrow will be the gusty winds, but they’ll be limited to about 35 or 40 mph.
As for Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies and much warmer conditions with highs in the upper 50s.