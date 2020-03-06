Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a forcible touching incident in Brooklyn.
The NYPD says a surveillance video shows the suspect grabbed a 41-year-old woman from behind while she was walking in Brownsville.
The incident happened on Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the corner of Sackman Street and Truxton Street.
The victim was not injured.
