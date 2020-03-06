Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former New York City Transit President Andy Byford says he was forced out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Byford joined political reporter Marcia Kramer for an exclusive interview on CBSN New York’s “The Point.”
Bill O’Reilly, a partner at the November Team, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss what Byford said.
The panel also discussed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg‘s exit from the presidential race.
