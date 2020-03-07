Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn, and police say the driver had no intention of sticking around until being forced to by witnesses.
Cell phone video shows the accident scene in the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn.
In the video, someone can be heard saying, “Girl, is that a bike under there?”
Police say a 42-year-old woman was riding her bicycle around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by a Dollar Van on Avenue U and Flatbush Avenue.
According to police, the driver of the van attempted to bolt from the scene but was held by witnesses until cops arrived and took him into custody.
Police tell CBS2 the male driver had a suspended license and is now awaiting charges.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
Streets in the area of the investigation have now been re-opened.