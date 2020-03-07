NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An impromptu sing-along erupted at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn after a Celine Dion concert Thursday night.
Fans who were leaving the concert and waiting for the train kept the show and the music going.
Natalie Grillo captured footage of the crowd belting out “My Heart Will Go On.”
“We were coming down the escalator and I remember hearing the music, and I was like, oh, this is happening. So we got down there, and it was just like that high kept going,” Grillo told CBS2. “It was pure happiness, pure bliss after such an amazing concert to have that experience.”
Alexandra Hurtado also posted video of the crowd singing along to “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”
Reason #627373883 to love New York, a @celinedion after-party in the subway: pic.twitter.com/A9dyRQTBPC
— Alexandra Hurtado (@AliMarieHurtado) March 6, 2020
Celine Dion‘s tour continues with performances at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday and Sunday.