ANDY BYFORDFormer NY Transit Chief Discusses Why He Quit, And Who's To Blame, On 'The Point'
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cycle for Survival, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Across the country, thousands of “Cycle for Survival” participants ride to support cancer research, and together they’ve raised tens of millions of dollars.

Dave Linn began the foundation with his late wife, Jen, as a cancer fundraising project after Jen’s own rare cancer diagnosis. She passed away at the age of 40 in 2011.

At events across the country, participants ride together on stationary bikes to raise money to fight rare cancers. The foundation is about to surpass $250 million raised nationwide.

For more information, visit cycleforsurvival.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply