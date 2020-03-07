Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The enCourage Kids Foundation is celebrating 35 years of providing programming and support to pediatric hospitals and units around the country.
The foundation serves more than 1 million children annually through programs that offer relief from the constant burden of treatment, hospital stays and doctor appointments. They also help pediatric facilities to meet the unique needs of their patients.
To mark their milestone anniversary, the enCourage Kids Foundation is holding a gala on Wednesday, March 11, at Cipriani Wall Street.
The event starts with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner and awards at 7 p.m. Tyrese Alleyne-Davis, an enCourage Kids alumnus who was born with cerebral palsy, will be the special guest speaker.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit encourage-kids.org/events.