Comments
By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a chilly start this morning, but overall, the weekend will be a good one! We’re starting out in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s. Some early clouds will be giving way to sunshine today.
You’ll want the winter coat all day as temps will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon, feeling like the 30s thanks to a chilly NW breeze.
By Sunday, we’re warming up nicely… upper 50s to around 60 with more sunshine. And it doesn’t stop there. By Monday, we’re in the 60s pushing 70!
Our next chance of any rain holds off until Tuesday. Have a great weekend… one chilly day, and then a spring preview! And remember to “spring forward” before heading to bed tonight!