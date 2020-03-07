Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One man is dead and another hurt after being stabbed inside a Bronx subway station on Saturday morning.
Police say both men were found at the bottom of the stairs leading to the mezzanine area of the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station at about 4:30 a.m.
A 25-year-old was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital and a 28-year-old is listed in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.
There is no word yet on what lead to the stabbing but no arrests have been made in the case.
Police say they’re still investigating.