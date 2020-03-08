By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a stunning Sunday across the area.
A cold start to the morning turned into a mild, beautiful, and bright afternoon. Expect mainly clear skies to continue through the night with temps dropping into the 30s and 40s, with a bit of a breeze adding a chill in the air.
Monday will be the absolute pick of the week if you’re a fan of spring-like warmth. Temps are expected to soar into the upper 60s under clear blue skies, with some inland spots possibly reaching 70. If you have the day off, make sure you get outside.
Tuesday will be another very mild day with temps in the low 60s, but with more clouds hanging around and a threat for afternoon/evening rain showers, so keep the umbrella handy.