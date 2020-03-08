Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amtrak is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amtrak is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Starting Tuesday, Acela non-stop service trains between New York and Washington DC will be suspended until May 26.
The change does not affect Amtrak’s other high-speed Acela service.
The railroad will waive change fees on reservations made through April 30.
Amtrak says it’s also increasing how often its trains and stations are cleaned to multiple times each day.