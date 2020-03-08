CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks – hope you remembered to “spring ahead”! Despite a cold start for everyone, it’s going to be a stunner of Sunday with abundant sunshine and temps reaching the mid 50s! Overall, it’s gonna be a great day to get outside for some fresh air.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be even nicer with sunny skies and even milder air thanks to a shift in the winds. Temps for many will reach the mid 60s, with some spots making a run at 70! A few clouds will move in late Monday evening, but we’ll stay dry.

(Credit: CBS2)

The next risk of rain will be later in the day Tuesday, but temps will still reach the lower 60s under increasingly cloudy skies.

