By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks – hope you remembered to “spring ahead”! Despite a cold start for everyone, it’s going to be a stunner of Sunday with abundant sunshine and temps reaching the mid 50s! Overall, it’s gonna be a great day to get outside for some fresh air.
Tomorrow will be even nicer with sunny skies and even milder air thanks to a shift in the winds. Temps for many will reach the mid 60s, with some spots making a run at 70! A few clouds will move in late Monday evening, but we’ll stay dry.
The next risk of rain will be later in the day Tuesday, but temps will still reach the lower 60s under increasingly cloudy skies.