NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the two men who they say robbed the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens while wearing surgical masks.
Police say the suspects got away with $250,000 on Saturday night.
It started when three employees were carrying the cash from one area of the facility to another.
Investigators say that’s when the suspects forced the employees into a room and robbed them.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.