



— There’s a lot of concern surrounding travel right now, but spring break is nearly upon us and many will be getting away.

If you’re headed on vacation, especially with the family, how can you keep kids safe, healthy and comfortable on your trip?

Parenting and lifestyle expert Amanda Mushro says there are some gadgets, gizmos, tips, tricks and toys you may want to look into.

One way to keep kids safe in the car is the WhizRider, a portable child restraint system. It’s especially helpful if you’re taking a ride share or driving a rental car and can’t bring a car seat or booster.

For toddlers, there’s a Dolce backpack that comes with a neck support and toy.

Traveling can be stressful for children, so to help comfort them and keep them calm, try Cloud b’s Blankie Buddies. Each cuddly stuffed animal has a kid-sized blanket inside. You can put the blanket inside the stuffed animal while kids are playing and take it out for nap time.

If you don’t want kids to be glued to their screens for hours while traveling, try Magformers. Kids can create 3-D structures from 2-D nets.

To engage kids of all ages during long rides, check out How Do You See the World from Authentic Agility Games. The card game asks players to answer questions like “what is your most cherished memory?” and “who do you want to be?”

A classic deck of playing cards also offers a great way to pass the time.

For more lifestyle tips, visit amandamushro.com.