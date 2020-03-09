CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Aqueduct Racetrack, Local TV, New York, Queens


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a robbery at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens.

Two men wearing surgical masks allegedly stole $25,000 shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said three employees were transporting large sums of money from one location to another at the time.

The suspects allegedly forced the employees into a room and took away their phones.

So far, the suspects have not been caught.

Comments

Leave a Reply