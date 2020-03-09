



— On Long Island, 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus have prompted the closure of some schools, and an East End brewery.

Suffolk County’s first confirmed case is a man in his 40s who is at Stony Brook-Southampton Hospital, but is improving. He is an employee of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, which confirmed which confirmed that while he had not been at the workplace since Feb. 24, its “Peconic food service and tasting room will remain closed through the end of the week…(undergoing) a deep cleaning,” CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday.

County Executive Steve Bellone said the man was likely infected via community spread, meaning by someone who had not been diagnosed or was without symptoms.

“It’s prudent to do everything we can to contain the virus because this is a new virus,” Bellone said.

The Shoreham-Wading River School District cancelled classes Monday, reporting “a potential case of coronavirus with a high school staff member’s spouse.” After conducting a deep cleaning, the district said it will be open on Tuesday.

In Nassau County, mobile warehouses and communications units stand ready in the event of a wider outbreak. A mobile emergency response unit can transport patients in isolation.

“This is only if needed to demonstrate the resources that the county can provide to keep the residents safe,” Malverne Mayor Keith Corbett said.

Nassau County infection numbers more than doubled Monday to 17. County Executive Laura Curran will postpone Wednesday’s state of the county address.

“I feel it’s very important to marshal all our resources to deal with coronavirus,” Curran said. “I don’t want to distract those people from this important job.”

And in houses of worship, religious leaders are replacing hugs and handshakes.

“We are doing, not the corona bump, but were doing the holy bump, the ‘holy elbow’ we call it,” said Bishop Lionel Harveyof the First Baptist Cathedral of Westbury.

“If you’re Catholic, when it’s time to give the sign of the peace, peace. You could smile. Or, you could do as our Muslim brothers and sisters do, a nice touch to the heart and a little bow,” Curran added.

Hofstra University cancelled classes for the week, after a student attended an off-campus conference where an attendee has tested positive.

Officials repeatedly stressed most people will be fine, adding the containment efforts are needed to protect seniors and those with compromised immune systems.