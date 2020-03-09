



As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area.

Last night in Westchester County, all Scarsdale district schools announced they will be shutting their doors until March 18 to disinfect buildings and stop the spread. This comes after a middle school faculty member tested positive for the virus.

“The impacted faculty member is exhibiting mild illness, and the District’s response is designed to demonstrate vigilance and recognition of individuals who may be immuno-compromised,” the district said in a statement. “The DoH indicates that individuals of primary concern would be those who experienced direct, close contact with the affected faculty member.”

The list of closed schools includes Edgewood, Fox Meadow, Greenacres, Heathcote and Quaker Ridge elementary schools, as well as both middle and high schools.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “we’re going to add 85 nurses in the course of the week, to ensure that every school building will have a nurse on call, on duty during the school day.”

On the Upper East Side, the Brearley School will be closed for the week after the all-girls private school announced a parent may have been exposed.

Columbia University said it’s suspending classes Monday and Tuesday after a member of the community was quarantined due to exposure. The university said it plans to shift to remote classes for the rest of the week.

Barnard College is doing the same, but according to the university’s website, no students or faculty have tested positive for the virus.

Yeshiva University is also closing its Beren and Wilf campuses after an undergraduate professor tested positive.

On Long Island, Hofstra University is cancelling in-person classes for the week.

CBS2 has learned all schools in the East Ramapo Central school district will be closed Monday and Tuesday for a thorough cleaning.

Westchester Day School, a private school in Mamaroneck, will also be closed until next week after one of its students tested positive for the virus.