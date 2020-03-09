



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York surged to 105 over the weekend.

School districts are closed and universities are canceling in-person classes over fears people on campus may have been exposed.

The outbreak is also setting up the markets for another rough week on Wall Street.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday. Connecticut announced its first case, and New Jersey is dealing with six.

James Cai, a 32-year-old physician’s assistant, was the first patient who tested positive in the Garden State.

“Every day is getting worse,” he told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Cai works and lives in both Manhattan and Fort Lee.

He said he became sick after attending a medical conference at a Times Square hotel last weekend. He went to an urgent care clinic and then the emergency room at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he’s been hospitalized since Tuesday.

“It happened so quick,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Cai said he’s not a smoker and had no underlying health conditions before contracting the virus. He warned others to take the threat seriously.

“A lot of people say it’s OK, don’t wear masks. I don’t believe that,” he said.

Officials say the key to containing the virus is finding the positive cases so they can be quickly isolated, which means testing needs to be done.

On Sunday, Cuomo toured Northwell Health Labs on Long Island, which just got federal approval to being manual testing. The governor called on the federal government to increase testing capacity at more labs so thousands can be done a day.

“I think the CDC has just been slow off the mark and they continue to be slow,” he said.

In New York City, where more than a dozen cases have been confirmed, school trips abroad and non-essential international travel for city workers have been canceled. The city is also offering financial relief packages for small businesses struggling due to the outbreak, expecting more to come.

“I think we could be well at 100 cases or hundreds of cases over the next two or three weeks,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We have to be prepared for that reality.”

Officials encourage people to work from home and avoid densely populated spaces, like the subway, whenever possible to contain the spread.